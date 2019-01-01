My Queue

El estudiante de Chiapas que hará estancia en la NASA
El estudiante de Chiapas que hará estancia en la NASA

Rubén Miguel García Ruiz, que estudia ingeniería en la Universidad Tecnológica de la Selva, es el joven de 20 años que colaborará con la agencia espacial en la programación de robots.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read