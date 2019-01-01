My Queue

Ruby Tuesday

Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday? Struggling Chain to Close 30 Restaurants
Franchises

Following a quarter of weak sales, Ruby Tuesday announced plans to close 30 restaurants.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Is the Year of the Bun Over? Wendy's Ends Pretzel Burger.

Wendy's is ending the run of its wildly successful pretzel bun, bringing out a brioche burger to end a year full of innovative buns.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Lime Fresh, a Slower Alternative to the Fast-Casual Franchise

At Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, customers are encouraged to linger. And the concept caught the eye of Ruby Tuesday, now a licensee.
Jason Daley | 4 min read