12 Passive-Aggressive Text Phrases I Use That Are Destroying My Business
Personal Branding

12 Passive-Aggressive Text Phrases I Use That Are Destroying My Business

Maybe you think you're being polite but everybody else thinks you're being a jerk.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Good Manners Are a Career and Business Necessity

Good Manners Are a Career and Business Necessity

One rude person can upset the ambience of the entire office, disrupting teamwork and alienating customers.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Why Leaders Can't Afford to Overlook Rudeness at Work

Why Leaders Can't Afford to Overlook Rudeness at Work

To keep your office culture from turning toxic you need to take action when it is merely unpleasant.
Heather R. Huhman | 4 min read
How the Epidemic of Bad Behavior Affects Your Business

How the Epidemic of Bad Behavior Affects Your Business

Learn about actions your company can take to return to civility in the workplace and minimize rudeness with customers.
Leslie Gaines-Ross | 4 min read