Rumors

6 Rules For Effective Feedback
Feedback

6 Rules For Effective Feedback

It is not whether it's positive or negative that determines its quality, it's how it's delivered. Wanna help? Do it this way.
Phil La Duke | 4 min read
How to Handle Personal Conflicts Professionally

How to Handle Personal Conflicts Professionally

Whether it's a betrayal, a personal dislike or a choice between public or private acknowledgement, personal conflicts can arise at work. Find out the right way to navigate these situations.
Gael O'Brien | 3 min read
Apple Rumored to Remove Audio Jack on iPhone 7 and Launch With Wireless EarPods, Sources Say

Apple Rumored to Remove Audio Jack on iPhone 7 and Launch With Wireless EarPods, Sources Say

Supply chain sources confirmed the move, which could eventually make current wired headphones obsolete.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Apple Says It Has No Plans to Sell Mobile Services Directly to Consumers

Apple Says It Has No Plans to Sell Mobile Services Directly to Consumers

The company denied reports that it was testing a so-called mobile virtual network operator.
Reuters | 3 min read
Apple Reportedly Delays Launch of Jumbo iPad

Apple Reportedly Delays Launch of Jumbo iPad

Though such delays likely sound familiar to even the casual Apple observer, they still raise the question: Is this just a marketing tactic to drum up demand?
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Facebook Reportedly Weighing Integration of Uber Into Messenger App
Messaging

Facebook Reportedly Weighing Integration of Uber Into Messenger App

Preliminary discussions between Mark Zuckerberg and Travis Kalanick point to the social network's stated desire to diversify and monetize its messaging platform.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Fab's CEO Refutes 'Hateful Rumors' That His Company Is Shutting Down
Fab

Fab's CEO Refutes 'Hateful Rumors' That His Company Is Shutting Down

After a report surfaced that the struggling ecommerce site is starting to close down, CEO and co-founder Jason Goldberg took to Twitter to deny the claims.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Apple Might Bring Back Something Steve Jobs Hated: The Stylus.
iPhone

Apple Might Bring Back Something Steve Jobs Hated: The Stylus.

Despite its founder's notorious disdain for them, Apple could release a surprisingly slick "iPen" stylus. Or not.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How to Repair a Damaged Reputation Online
Marketing

How to Repair a Damaged Reputation Online

Online rumors got your brand down? Get ready to fight back.
Gwen Moran | 4 min read