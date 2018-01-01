Running a Business

Mergers and Acquisitions

Your Cannabis Company Was Acquired. Now What?

Important lessons from a founder who's been there and done that.
Jennifer Beck | 7 min read
High Performance

5 Essential Characteristics of a Cannabis Entrepreneur

The cannabis business isn't for everyone. Do you have what it takes?
marijuana retail report | 5 min read
CBD

How 7 Brothers Became Pioneers in Hemp-Based CBD

Jessica Abo sits down with the co-founders of Charlotte's Web, a global social enterprise, which recently completed its IPO.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
Legal Issues

Is Drug Testing Employees Required in Legal States?

The answer to that question is complicated. Read on to find out how to protect yourself or your company.
Midge Seltzer | 4 min read
Marketing

Should Your Cannabis Company Hire a Publicist?

Facing challenges marketing their brand, some cannabis companies turn to traditional public relations to get the word out.
Rosie Mattio | 3 min read
Data Management

Overlooking This One Thing Can Stop Your Cannabis Business in Its Tracks

Even if you're small, you're data infrastructure has to be robust.
Eric Schlissel | 7 min read
Mergers and Acquisitions

When's the Right Time to Sell Your Cannabis Company?

Five questions to ask yourself before taking the M&A plunge.
Jonathan Small | 5 min read
Customer Service

5 Proven Strategies For Winning Trust With Cannabis Consumers

Today's consumers are more savvy and more discerning. Here's how to make them more loyal.
Kristine Lyng | 4 min read
Business Intelligence

This Is What You Need to Know About Google Analytics

Even if data and numbers scare you, a good gangaprepreneur knows to use this free tool to their advantage.
7 min read
Retail Businesses

Why We Said No To Most In-Store Demos

Vendor booths are ominpresent in dispensaries, but this company thinks they're bad for business.
Kristine Lyng | 4 min read
