Rural

Moving from Metros to Villages: Why Small E-Commerce Players are Doing Better in the Rural Sector
E-commerce

Moving from Metros to Villages: Why Small E-Commerce Players are Doing Better in the Rural Sector

The giants of E-Commerce are yet to capitalize on this market, thus clearing the grounds for small to mid-level companies
Harsh Chauhan | 4 min read
Rural E-Commerce – The Emerging Giant

Rural E-Commerce – The Emerging Giant

The rural population contributes $359 billion amounting to about 57per cent of the entirety of the retail market
Jitender Singh | 4 min read
Challenges Fintech Companies Face While Expanding to Rural India

Challenges Fintech Companies Face While Expanding to Rural India

Even today, the effect of digitization is more seen in urban India. However, the true essence of change from technology comes when it makes a difference even in the remote parts of the country
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
From Indian Country Comes Word: 'Native Business' Wants to Empower Native Entrepreneurship

From Indian Country Comes Word: 'Native Business' Wants to Empower Native Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship means much more there than casinos and tribal gift shops. Just ask Gary and Carmen Davis.
Joan Oleck | 14 min read
#4 Apps That are Changing the Face of Indian Agriculture

#4 Apps That are Changing the Face of Indian Agriculture

There is a need to enhance the level of farm mechanization in the country.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read

More From This Topic

This Startup is Taking Digital Services to Every Corner of Rural India
villages

This Startup is Taking Digital Services to Every Corner of Rural India

The company is trying to create a network of Digital Runners across villages, who are available on demand to deliver digital services
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Tribute to A Tech Innovator who Revolutionized Communication in Rural Areas
Entrepreneurs

Tribute to A Tech Innovator who Revolutionized Communication in Rural Areas

Vanu Bose passionately followed the development of wireless technology to achieve his aim of connecting the far off rural parts of the world
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
#5 Facts that Represent President-elect Ram Nath Kovind's Leadership Qualities
Presidential Elections

#5 Facts that Represent President-elect Ram Nath Kovind's Leadership Qualities

As a serving member of the Parliament, Kovind worked on various projects to transform rural areas
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Innovation and Collaboration - The New Reality For Healthcare Industry
Healthcare

Innovation and Collaboration - The New Reality For Healthcare Industry

"Innovation, technology and collaboration are symbiotic and cannot exist without each other's support."
Baishali Mukherjee | 6 min read
Better Prices For Farmers
TECH25

Better Prices For Farmers

On a vacation when Aditya was home, his father Sanjay Agarwalla narrated this story and its compounding disadvantage to farmers in India.
Sugandh Singh | 2 min read
This Agri-tech Entrepreneur Says Indian Farmer is Not Averse to Technology
Agri tech

This Agri-tech Entrepreneur Says Indian Farmer is Not Averse to Technology

'Start-ups should remember that their customers are traditional users of technology and not old users'
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
We'll Target Women, MSME Sector After Starting Banking Operations: Microfin Company
Microfinance

We'll Target Women, MSME Sector After Starting Banking Operations: Microfin Company

The journey of the Fincare began with an equity investment by IVFA in 2010 with an acquisition of a stake in two NBFC-MFIs
Pooja Domadia | 5 min read
Is Indian Government Doing Enough to Support MSMEs?
MSME

Is Indian Government Doing Enough to Support MSMEs?

By supporting MSMEs, one can ensure access to better opportunities and standards of livings for the rural population.
Mohit Sahney | 4 min read
How Lending Mechanisms in Rural & Semi Urban Markets Function
Lending

How Lending Mechanisms in Rural & Semi Urban Markets Function

Customers keep shifting in this ecosystem from money lender to BANKS via NBFC's & new set of customers reach out to local money lenders, thereby adding to the market size.
Mohit Sahney | 4 min read
"Financial Literacy in Rural India Needs to Be Continuous and Adaptive"
Rural

"Financial Literacy in Rural India Needs to Be Continuous and Adaptive"

Bangalore-based not-for-profit organization Rang De is working to fight poverty and help provide micro-loans to the underserved communities
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read