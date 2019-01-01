My Queue

rural entrepreneurship

Moving from Metros to Villages: Why Small E-Commerce Players are Doing Better in the Rural Sector
E-commerce

Moving from Metros to Villages: Why Small E-Commerce Players are Doing Better in the Rural Sector

The giants of E-Commerce are yet to capitalize on this market, thus clearing the grounds for small to mid-level companies
Harsh Chauhan | 4 min read
Challenges Fintech Companies Face While Expanding to Rural India

Challenges Fintech Companies Face While Expanding to Rural India

Even today, the effect of digitization is more seen in urban India. However, the true essence of change from technology comes when it makes a difference even in the remote parts of the country
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
5 Ways to Make a Rural Enterprise Sustainable

5 Ways to Make a Rural Enterprise Sustainable

A rural entrepreneur faces a plethora of issues, usually called 'teething troubles', while setting up an enterprise
Siddharth Chaturvedi | 4 min read
How Globalization and Tech-advancement Are Benefitting Rural Craft Communities

How Globalization and Tech-advancement Are Benefitting Rural Craft Communities

Empowering marginalized communities to promote their intangible cultural heritage and providing them with equal opportunity and a level playing field.
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
This Social Entrepreneur is Creating Employment in Underserved Areas

This Social Entrepreneur is Creating Employment in Underserved Areas

The non-profit body focuses on youth and women from ages 18-25 in the most rural parts of the world.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How Cultural Tourism is Stimulating Inclusive Growth in Rural India
cultural tourism

How Cultural Tourism is Stimulating Inclusive Growth in Rural India

New markets are created and new brands are developed to promote tourism in villages rich in traditional, performing and visual arts and crafts
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
How This Entrepreneur Aims To Create The World's Largest Rural Distribution Network
rural entrepreneurship

How This Entrepreneur Aims To Create The World's Largest Rural Distribution Network

StoreKing chose to cash in on the huge rural consumer base unlike most startups
Agamoni Ghosh | 5 min read
From the Valleys of Mussoorie, rises a Start-up that's transforming weavers' lives
weaving community

From the Valleys of Mussoorie, rises a Start-up that's transforming weavers' lives

"Our aim is to produce high-quality products, using natural fibres and dyes"
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
Will the Next Big Unicorn Come From Bharat?
unicorns

Will the Next Big Unicorn Come From Bharat?

It is time that people in rural areas are encouraged to pursue entrepreneurship as it would help them build sustainable livelihoods
Vijay Rathee | 4 min read
Business Coalition Seeks FCC Approval to Bring 'Wireless Broadband' to Unserved Communities
Broadband

Business Coalition Seeks FCC Approval to Bring 'Wireless Broadband' to Unserved Communities

Federal approval to use a sliver of radio spectrum for high-speed internet could rejuvenate economically stagnate rural economies.
Brian Hinman | 5 min read
#5 Ways In Which Rural Entrepreneurship Contribute To Indian Economy
rural entrepreneurship

#5 Ways In Which Rural Entrepreneurship Contribute To Indian Economy

The development of rural entrepreneurs is a complex issue, which can be tackled by social, political and economic institutions.
Kuldip Maity | 3 min read