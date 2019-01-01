My Queue

Rural India

Unlocking the Market Potential of Rural India
Unlocking the Market Potential of Rural India

Here's how companies can identify opportunities and mobilize resources quickly to carve out a sustainable position for themselves in their respective industries
Lathika Regunathan | 5 min read
#Budget2019: Government Aims For Rural Industrialization

In the next 5 years, the government is aiming to build one lakh digital villages
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
How Adoption of Digital Technologies and Payments Methods are Boosting Delivery of Credit in the Rural Areas

MFIs in the country that are truly leveraging fintech and digitization, the majority of the sector still needs to seriously reconsider its existing business models and make way for technology on a larger scale
Vivek Tiwari | 5 min read