Rural Infra

Is Advancement in Technology Leading to Financial Inclusion?
Finance

Is Advancement in Technology Leading to Financial Inclusion?

India has made enormous strides in payment systems, and the numbers are growing rapidly
Bhupinder Singh | 4 min read
#3 Ways in Which NBFCs are Solving Credit Deficit for MSMEs

#3 Ways in Which NBFCs are Solving Credit Deficit for MSMEs

NBFCs are being increasingly looked upon as the change agents that help the micro-businesses unleash their true potential
Sanjay Sharma | 4 min read
#5 Ways In Which Rural Entrepreneurship Contribute To Indian Economy

#5 Ways In Which Rural Entrepreneurship Contribute To Indian Economy

The development of rural entrepreneurs is a complex issue, which can be tackled by social, political and economic institutions.
Kuldip Maity | 3 min read
UK-Returned Couple On Mission To Empower Rural Women, Alleviate Poverty

UK-Returned Couple On Mission To Empower Rural Women, Alleviate Poverty

Ramakrishna chalked out the strategy for his organisation and worked on partnerships to scale up activities on a long-term basis.
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
Smartphones Are Taking Businesses in Smaller Towns and Villages to the Next Level

Smartphones Are Taking Businesses in Smaller Towns and Villages to the Next Level

There are evidences that testifies this fact. Many businesses have gone exclusively mobile-first and mobile only.
Ishaan Gupta | 6 min read

More From This Topic

#12 Big Announcements for Rural Infra Growth in Union Budget 2017-18
union budget 2017

#12 Big Announcements for Rural Infra Growth in Union Budget 2017-18

With the agenda to Transform, Energize, and Clean India, the government has focused largely on rural infra and affordable housing ensuring the fiscal prudence for 2017.
Komal Nathani | 2 min read