Russell Simmons
Weekly Tips Roundup
Find out what led entrepreneurs like Russell Simmons and Reddit's Alexis Ohanian to dream up new ventures.
The music mogul discusses his mission to help emerging artists develop entrepreneurial skills.
This mogul launched hip-hop's biggest entertainers of the past thirty years and has a new plan to discover the next generation of MCs and lyricists.
The hip-hop tycoon uses this simple technique to focus on his goals.
He's launching a line to target an underserved market and, the mogul hopes, inspire a new wave of emerging designers in urban fashion.
Music
The venture signals that YouTube stars with palpable buzz and inbuilt fan bases have become increasingly enticing to the world's biggest music corporations.
Meditation
The legendary founder of Def Jam Recordings credits meditation for his decades of success.
Entrepreneurs
For all of the future media startups out there, consider this tip from Uncle Rush: Go digital my friend. Here, the entrepreneur icon describes his plans for the future YouTube network 'All Def Digital.'
Growth Strategies
For those plugging away on their startups on days when everyone else has off, here are a few choice words of wisdom to keep you going strong.
Starting a Business
Get your business on the cutting edge with lessons from these 16 small-business pioneers.
11 min read
