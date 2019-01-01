There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Russia
Facebook Advertising
The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee released several Facebook ads allegedly purchased by Russia-linked organizations during the 2016 election.
Facebook will 'invest so much in security' that the costs will cut into the company's profitability, Zuckerberg said in an earnings call.
Facebook, Google and Twitter are set to testify before a congressional subcommittee on Russia's attempt to use social media to influence last year's election.
Russian hackers compromised voting software in 39 states during the 2016 presidential election, far more than originally thought, according to Bloomberg.
Russian authorities say that Apple cooperated with their investigation, and it's unclear if the company will face a fine.
More From This Topic
Linkedin
Internet services analysts say other tech firms, including Facebook and Twitter, could also find access blocked unless they move data onto Russian-based servers.
Linkedin
LinkedIn, which has its headquarters in the United States, is the first major social network to be blocked by Russian authorities.
Legal
Nikita Kuzmin, 28, was not sentenced to more jail time. He'd already served over three years behind bars in the U.S.
Rockets
A rocket carrying three satellites launched near China's border.
Design
Three bizarre concepts for high-flying airport design, explained.
International Business
Traditional celebrations in Russia, China and Brazil are three largely unexplored -- and likely lucrative -- ecommerce markets.
Russia
More than 50 tons of fruit and almost 30 tons of cheese were destroyed as the country marked the anniversary of sanctions against Western food products.
Influencers
Did you expect Elon Musk to write Kanye West's bio? What about Martha Stewart covering the importance of Kim Kardashian?
Comics
Learn more about the lives of well-known entrepreneurs in this new graphic novel.
Billionaires
Among the tech elite, it was a good year for Jack Ma, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. For Jeff Bezos, not so much.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?