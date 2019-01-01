My Queue

Russia

Facebook Advertising

Here Are the Russia Facebook Ads That Tried to Dupe You

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee released several Facebook ads allegedly purchased by Russia-linked organizations during the 2016 election.
Michael Kan | 4 min read
Mark Zuckerberg 'Dead Serious' About Stopping Russian Facebook Abuse

Facebook will 'invest so much in security' that the costs will cut into the company's profitability, Zuckerberg said in an earnings call.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Facebook Says 126 Million Users May Have Been Exposed to Russian Posts

Facebook, Google and Twitter are set to testify before a congressional subcommittee on Russia's attempt to use social media to influence last year's election.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Russia's U.S. Election Hacks Are Worse Than We Thought

Russian hackers compromised voting software in 39 states during the 2016 presidential election, far more than originally thought, according to Bloomberg.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Apple Illegally Fixed iPhone Prices in Russia

Russian authorities say that Apple cooperated with their investigation, and it's unclear if the company will face a fine.
Tom Brant | 2 min read

Linkedin

U.S. Concerned Over Russia Blocking Access to LinkedIn

Internet services analysts say other tech firms, including Facebook and Twitter, could also find access blocked unless they move data onto Russian-based servers.
Reuters | 3 min read
Linkedin

Russia Bans LinkedIn After Court Ruling

LinkedIn, which has its headquarters in the United States, is the first major social network to be blocked by Russian authorities.
Reuters | 1 min read
Legal

Russian Malware Creator Ordered to Pay $6.9 Million

Nikita Kuzmin, 28, was not sentenced to more jail time. He'd already served over three years behind bars in the U.S.
Reuters | 2 min read
Rockets

Russia Launches First Rocket From New Spaceport at Second Attempt

A rocket carrying three satellites launched near China's border.
Reuters | 3 min read
Design

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Terminal Design

Three bizarre concepts for high-flying airport design, explained.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 1 min read
International Business

International Holidays and Festivals Could Mean Big Business for Online Retailers

Traditional celebrations in Russia, China and Brazil are three largely unexplored -- and likely lucrative -- ecommerce markets.
Oren Levy | 8 min read
Russia

Russia Demonstrates Against the West by Burning and Bulldozing Imported Foods

More than 50 tons of fruit and almost 30 tons of cheese were destroyed as the country marked the anniversary of sanctions against Western food products.
Catherine Boyle | 2 min read
Influencers

Elon Musk Profiled Kanye West? The Most Surprising Pairings on the TIME 100 List.

Did you expect Elon Musk to write Kanye West's bio? What about Martha Stewart covering the importance of Kim Kardashian?
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Comics

Which Entrepreneur Likes to Rap? New Comic Reveals Obscure Trivia

Learn more about the lives of well-known entrepreneurs in this new graphic novel.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Billionaires

The Billionaires Who Gained and Lost the Most Money in 2014

Among the tech elite, it was a good year for Jack Ma, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. For Jeff Bezos, not so much.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read