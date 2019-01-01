Latest
Marketplace
B2B
SHOP CBD
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
Entrepreneur Insider
Saved Content
My Account
Sign Out
Latest
Marketplace
B2B
Shop CBD
Listen
Video
News and Trends
Starting A Business
Running A Business
Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies
Finance
Spotlight
Magazine
Issues
Subscribe
Entrepreneur.com
Entrepreneur Store
Other
Contact
Advertise
Reprints & Licensing
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Site Map
Russian Investment
News and Trends
Why Russia's Help to Supply Crude Oil was Much-Needed for India
India imports 83 per cent of its crude oil requirement making it vulnerable to external shocks such as the drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil plants; petrol and diesel prices up the most in two days since Union Budget
Vinayak Sharma
|
3 min read
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Login with
Facebook
Login with
Google
Email
Password
Forgot password?
Login
Don't have an account?
Sign Up
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Login with
Facebook
Login with
Google
First Name
Last Name
Email
Confirm Email
Password
Confirm Password
Yes, I want to receive the Entrepreneur newsletter.
I agree to the Entrepreneur
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Use
.
Create Account
Are you sure you want to logout?
Logout
Cancel