Ruth's Chris

Once Purchased for $92 Million, This Seafood Restaurant Just Sold for a Fraction of That
Mergers and Acquisitions

In 2008, Ruth's Hospitality Group bought Mitchell's Fish Market for $92 million. Then, the recession hit.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read