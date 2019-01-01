There are no Videos in your queue.
Ryan Lochte
Public Relations
Bringing the embattled Olympic swimmer onto the show is a shameless attempt to boost ratings.
Four-day analysis of news stories and social media posts show Ryan Lochte's tactical response to scandal was, relatively, successful.
Ryan Lochte is merely the latest in a very long line of people who made their problems much, much worse by lying for fear of the truth.
If Ryan Lochte had taken some etiquette classes when he was a little kid, this whole debacle could have been avoided.
Entrepreneur editor Dan Bova reveals how he was 'robbed' of his chance at Olympic glory 29 years ago.
More From This Topic
Rio Olympics 2016
According to Brazilian officials, the Olympian's story doesn't float.
