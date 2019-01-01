My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

S Corporations

The Important Tax Reform Deadline That Entrepreneurs Should Know About Now
Taxes

The Important Tax Reform Deadline That Entrepreneurs Should Know About Now

March 15 marks an important deadline. Are you on top of this?
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
How to Keep Proper Corporate Records

How to Keep Proper Corporate Records

Staying on top of your corporate record-keeping is essential for both legal and strategic reasons.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
How to Choose the Right Business Structure

How to Choose the Right Business Structure

By reviewing the pros and cons of these four common business structures, you can determine which one will benefit you most.
Mark J. Kohler | 15+ min read
A Breakdown of the Tax Implications of an S Corporation

A Breakdown of the Tax Implications of an S Corporation

The deadline is quickly approaching for existing companies to claim S corporation tax treatment.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
Determining the Best Legal Structure for Your Business

Determining the Best Legal Structure for Your Business

Sole-proprietorship, partnership, LLC or corporation? All have their advantages – and their drawbacks. Expert Alex Katz breaks down each one for us.
Alex Katz | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Is Your Company a Good Fit for an Employee Stock Ownership Plan?
Employee Benefits

Is Your Company a Good Fit for an Employee Stock Ownership Plan?

This setup grants tax advantages while enabling workers to receive valuable stock in the firm when they retire.
Howard J. Levine | 5 min read