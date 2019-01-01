My Queue

SaaS

3 Ways You Can Avoid Wasting Your Company's Money on Technology
Technology

3 Ways You Can Avoid Wasting Your Company's Money on Technology

Just because something is cheap or readily available doesn't mean that you ought to buy it. The same is true for IT spending.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Why Software Projects Fail, and the Traps You Can Avoid That Could Spell Disaster

Why Software Projects Fail, and the Traps You Can Avoid That Could Spell Disaster

A majority of companies actually expect failure for their software projects. But what if that didn't have to be?
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
By Landing One Major Client, This Toronto Startup Found Dramatic Success

By Landing One Major Client, This Toronto Startup Found Dramatic Success

This software-as-a-service company found its footing by spreading its name and remaining resilient.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
10 SaaS Companies That Shone in 2018

10 SaaS Companies That Shone in 2018

There were winners and losers in the world of SaaS last year. Here are the companies that outperformed.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
A Survival Guide to Global Workforce Trends in 2019

A Survival Guide to Global Workforce Trends in 2019

The workforce is getting both younger and older.
Debby Carreau | 6 min read

A Remarkably Large Portion of Businesses Are Still Reluctant to Embrace Cloud Computing
Office Tech

A Remarkably Large Portion of Businesses Are Still Reluctant to Embrace Cloud Computing

Even the smallest businesses can benefit from readily available technology, so why won't they use it?
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
3 Small Marketing Changes to Make a Big Difference in Your SaaS Business
Marketing Strategies

3 Small Marketing Changes to Make a Big Difference in Your SaaS Business

These these basic adjustments can help draw more customers and revenue.
Eric Siu | 2 min read
How to Choose a Pricing Strategy for Your SaaS Business
Entrepreneurs

How to Choose a Pricing Strategy for Your SaaS Business

It's not one-size-fits-all.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
8 Up-and-Coming Businesses Capitalizing on a Forward-Thinking Business Model
SaaS

8 Up-and-Coming Businesses Capitalizing on a Forward-Thinking Business Model

SaaS is growing into an increasingly attractive and lucrative way to do business. Here are some of the startups leading the charge.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
3 Steps to Take to Start Transitioning Your Business to SaaS
SaaS

3 Steps to Take to Start Transitioning Your Business to SaaS

People are often averse to change, but businesses can't afford to be if they want to remain competitive.
Adam Levy | 4 min read
5 Project Management Mistakes That Can Harm Your Business
Project Management

5 Project Management Mistakes That Can Harm Your Business

Adjusting to the unexpected is good. Winging it from beginning to end is not.
5 min read
How to Position Your SaaS Business For a Platform Sell
SaaS

How to Position Your SaaS Business For a Platform Sell

It's not about selling feeds and speeds, but selling value to enterprises.
Kyle York | 7 min read
Why Being Clueless Can Be a Great Thing
Entrepreneur Mindset

Why Being Clueless Can Be a Great Thing

How hiring our first salesperson led me to recognize that cluelessness is at the heart of entrepreneurship.
Aytekin Tank | 7 min read
What a Sales Team From Any Industry Can Learn From Innovative SaaS Companies
sales leadership

What a Sales Team From Any Industry Can Learn From Innovative SaaS Companies

The best of these companies have experienced meteoric growth, not just because of their products, but because of the innovative strategies they incorporate into their sales processes.
Danny Wong | 5 min read
4 Ways Enterprise Software is Failing Businesses
Technology

4 Ways Enterprise Software is Failing Businesses

The absence of progress with current enterprise software is having a negative impact on businesses, according to a new survey.
Pete Khanna | 6 min read