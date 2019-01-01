My Queue

Saber hacer

¿Cómo debe ser el Know How de tu franquicia?
Franquicias

¿Cómo debe ser el Know How de tu franquicia?

El know how es el ADN de una franquicia. Descubre con qué elementos debe contar para replicar el modelo con éxito.
SoyEntrepreneur | 2 min read
Los mandamientos del Know How

Los mandamientos del Know How

Este manual es el elemento fundamental para cualquier franquicia. Conoce los factores con los que siempre debe contar para asegurar el éxito de tu empresa.
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read
Cómo evaluar el "know how" de una franquicia

Cómo evaluar el "know how" de una franquicia

Esta especie de manual de eficiencia debe cumplir con ciertas características para asegurarte una buena inversión. ¡Descúbrelas!
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read