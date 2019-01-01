My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sachin Bansal

Funding Friday: Sachin Bansal's Big Alliance with Ola & Investors Root for AI
4 Things to Know

Funding Friday: Sachin Bansal's Big Alliance with Ola & Investors Root for AI

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Mohit Sabharwal | 1 min read
Chandigarh's Transition from the City of Bureaucrats to North India's Corporate Capital

Chandigarh's Transition from the City of Bureaucrats to North India's Corporate Capital

From the city of bureaucrats, civil servants and lawyers, Chandigarh is transitioning to an ideal breeding ground for start-ups
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
#Start-up Saturday: Sachin Bansal's New Business Plan & Dineout Acquires Torqus

#Start-up Saturday: Sachin Bansal's New Business Plan & Dineout Acquires Torqus

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
Sachin Bansal's Grand Comeback – A $1 Billion Fund?

Sachin Bansal's Grand Comeback – A $1 Billion Fund?

Reports suggest that Bansal is set to launch a $1 Billion fund
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Apple's Trillion Dollars Worth Dream & Jet Airways Could Lose it All in 60 Days: 4 Things to Know Today

Apple's Trillion Dollars Worth Dream & Jet Airways Could Lose it All in 60 Days: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Komal Nathani | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Flipkart-Walmart deal: End of an Era
Flipkart

Flipkart-Walmart deal: End of an Era

Tracing the journey of the once poster boy of Indian start-up ecosystem
Sandeep Soni | 1 min read
How India's Start-up Poster Boy Went Out of Job Overnight
Editor's Note

How India's Start-up Poster Boy Went Out of Job Overnight

Despite fueling the start-up wave, the Indian government fails to see the potential in the homegrown companies
Ritu Marya | 3 min read
As Walmart Acquires Flipkart, Indian Inc Celebrates
Flipart-Walmart Deal

As Walmart Acquires Flipkart, Indian Inc Celebrates

This is Walmart's second stint to enter the Indian market after it parted ways with its partner – Bharti Group in 2013
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read