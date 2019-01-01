My Queue

Sachin Tendulkar

Integrating Tech & Entertainment Digitally
Virtual Reality

Integrating Tech & Entertainment Digitally

Emerging technologies are driving the disruption & Jetsynthesys is driving digital entertainment. Entrepreneur India explores how the makers of Sachin Tendulkar's official game are creating immersive experiences for online users
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Microsoft and Walmart Join Hands Against Amazon & Flying Taxis Take a Step Closer to Reality: 4 Things to Know Today

Microsoft and Walmart Join Hands Against Amazon & Flying Taxis Take a Step Closer to Reality: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Nidhi Singh | 1 min read
Acing is a Habit and Not a One-time Moment for this World Cricket Champion

Acing is a Habit and Not a One-time Moment for this World Cricket Champion

Here's how 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar is batting his second innings on entrepreneurship
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
Luck Never Made Your Buck, Patience Is the Only Arbitrage

Luck Never Made Your Buck, Patience Is the Only Arbitrage

There is no set mantra for success but the ingredients are set in stone
Vinay Anand | 4 min read
How Anjana Reddy Followed her Passion of Merchandising in India

How Anjana Reddy Followed her Passion of Merchandising in India

Anjana is expecting to offer about 200 products offline, launching more stores and adding more categories.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read

More From This Topic

This Designer is a Hot Favourite among the Who's Who of the Country
Designers

This Designer is a Hot Favourite among the Who's Who of the Country

The brand has over 1000 loyal customers and is available at some of the top drawer shops in New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
These #3 Spiritual Gurus are Guide to Living for Entrepreneurs
Spiritual Leaders

These #3 Spiritual Gurus are Guide to Living for Entrepreneurs

But, at certain situations we find it difficult to withdraw positivity from within.
Sanchari Ghosh | 2 min read