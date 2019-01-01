My Queue

sacrifice

Entrepreneurship Is All About Sacrifice. Here's Why It's Worth It.
Entrepreneurship Is All About Sacrifice. Here's Why It's Worth It.

Why the obstacles now will seem like only a little bit of hardship when you finally break through.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
What You'll Give Up When You Start a Small Business

Hint: It's just about everything.
Levi King | 6 min read
The 7 Biggest Lies We Believe About Success

Forget what you think you know about success and begin the hard work of learning the truth about it.
Chris W. Dunn | 6 min read
What Are You Willing to Give Up to Start Your Business?

The harsh personal sacrifices demanded by the creative life litter the biographies of great artists. The startup founder is no different.
Shaun Buck | 5 min read
6 Sacrifices Facing Every Entrepreneur

No one said that starting a business would be easy. But as long as you know going in what you'll need to give up, you'll be able to thrive.
Richard Lorenzen | 5 min read

You Don't Have to Sacrifice Joy to Build a Fabulous Business and Life
Entrepreneur Network

Jennifer Hacker of lifestyle website Toast Meets Jam shares five tips to ensure balance and happiness in all aspects of your life.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
5 Sacrifices Every Entrepreneur Must Make
Entrepreneurship

Business is, at its core, a give-and-take process. The more you invest, and the more you're willing to part with, the more you'll reap in rewards in kind.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
5 Reasons Entrepreneurs Burn Out and Quit
Entrepreneur Mindset

Being a successful entrepreneur is glamorous but the process of succeeding is grueling. Don't underestimate what you are signing on for.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
Are You An Entrepreneur Or a 'Wantrepreneur?'
Entrepreneurs

These three characteristics separate the entrepreneurs from the rest of the crowd.
Alex Pirouz | 4 min read
You Don't Need a Cause to Do What's Right
Leadership

You can talk the talk and even walk the walk but it takes far more courage and strength to do the right thing in spite of personal risk.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
The 6 Scary Truths About Becoming an Entrepreneur
Challenges

The haunting, messy reality of running a business is at times painful -- yet it's also exhilarating.
Stacey Alcorn | 7 min read