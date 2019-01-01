My Queue

Safety app

Apps

Finally a Women's Safety App That Works Without Internet Even When the Phone Is Locked

This app is a must for women's safety in your smartphone right now!
Rustam Singh | 4 min read
Solving Women's Problems Through Innovative Startup

Addressing the many problems in a woman's life!
Jyoti Valecha | 4 min read
Why Google Apps for Work is Perfect for Small Businesses

Is there anything Google Apps cannot do?
Shaun Haase | 5 min read
Feeling Unsafe? Press The Safety Button

The tech-savvy community, however, has fortunately been working on quite a few safety apps that people have found useful. Here are some smartphone apps you can use.
Aniket Deb | 5 min read
Why This Startup Was The Chosen One To Visit Silicon Valley with PM Modi

Barely a year old startup, Leaf Wearables has been able to create some buzz in the country.
Samiksha Jain | 4 min read

Technology

5 reasons employers should keep safety provision for its employees

Manoj Chandra | 5 min read