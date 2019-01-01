My Queue

Safeway Seeks to Dissolve Secret $350 Million Deal With Beleaguered Blood Startup Theranos
The partnership, code-named project 'T-Rex,' called for Theranos blood test facilities to be built in 800 Safeway stores nationwide.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Cerberus Purchases Safeway in $9B Deal

Cerberus Purchases Safeway in $9B Deal

Cerberus Capital Management, which already owns grocery chain Albertsons, will purchase the 1,600-store Safeway chain.
1 min read