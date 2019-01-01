My Queue

sailing

When Men Said It Couldn't Be Done, This All-Women Crew of Sailors Said 'Watch Us.'

The Whitbread Round the World yacht race's first all-female crew is profiled in the new documentary 'Maiden.'
Joan Oleck | 9 min read
5 Things Sailing Around the World Has In Common With Startup Life

When the wind stops, it's just like a stock market plunge.
Herbert Bay | 8 min read
Taking Command: The Crew Is Only as Good as the Captain

There were only good sailors on the USS Montpelier, but a new commander was needed to make them a great crew.
Ron LaSalvia | 15+ min read