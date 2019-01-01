My Queue

Sailo

Why You Might Want to Hold Your Next Business Meeting on a Boat
Sailo

Why You Might Want to Hold Your Next Business Meeting on a Boat

Sailo, a peer-to-peer marketplace for renting boats, has plenty of customers who rent boats to enjoy a sunset sail with a lover, but it also has corporate clients.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
How the Airbnb of Yachting Was Born

How the Airbnb of Yachting Was Born

Sailo makes it possible for you to rent a stranger's boat for the afternoon.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
How You Know You've Created the Company of Your Dreams

How You Know You've Created the Company of Your Dreams

The co-founders of Sailo describe the moments when they knew, deep down inside, that they were proud of their work.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
What a Sharing Economy Startup Does to Build Trust in Its Community

What a Sharing Economy Startup Does to Build Trust in Its Community

New York City-based boat-sharing platform Sailo takes the time to get to know the boat owners on its platform personally.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read