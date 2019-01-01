My Queue

Once Valued at $1 Billion, Gilt Is Reportedly on the Block for $250 Million
Mergers and Acquisitions

The fashion ecommerce site is said to be in advanced talks with Saks Fifth Avenue's parent company.
Leena Rao | 2 min read
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

Forget deck the halls. These retailers decked out their windows for unforgettable buzz and branding. Which ideas will inspire your next great display?
Linda Lacina