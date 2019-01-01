My Queue

Khan Academy Founder: No, You're Not Dumb. Anyone Can Learn Anything.
Khan Academy Founder: No, You're Not Dumb. Anyone Can Learn Anything.

Sal Khan, perhaps the best-known teacher in the world today, tells us the how he went from skipping lectures at MIT to reinventing education online. Plus what's next for the learning platform he founded ten years ago, online and IRL.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 10 min read