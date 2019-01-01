There are no Videos in your queue.
Compensation means more than just your salary.
Getting paid what you are worth requires more deliberate planning than most employees -- and entrepreneurs -- are willing to implement.
As long as you've done research to learn a realistic salary range to ask for and have a plan in place for navigating the negotiation, there's nothing to worry about.
There's one mistake you can make when negotiating a job offer that is much worse than any other -- and that's not knowing your worth.
Just be careful about issuing an ultimatum: Your employer may take you up on it.
Here are some 'dos and don'ts' to keep in mind when stepping into negotiation talks.
Career Advice
Everyone is different, but the mistakes they make are remarkably similar.
Here's how Ellen Pompeo finally got the salary she deserved.
No matter how many times you rehearse what to say, there's always that risk of fumbling right at the five-yard line. Instead of panicking, get prepared.
Ready For Anything
Help that valued employee being lured by another opportunity think through what they are leaving behind.
Accepting less money than you're worth has serious repercussions.
Instead of fearing salary negotiation, here are five rules every professional should follow when asking for a raise.
Employees' health insurance shares, office perks and retirement plans are potentially all on the chopping block.
If you want to get the pay you deserve, build a respectable career brand that stands out from all the other professionals with whom you're competing.
