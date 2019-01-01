There are no Videos in your queue.
The single best prospect any sales pro every gets is when somebody calls asking about what you sell.
When you're working toward a massive sale, you can afford to invest time and money in a more personalized approach.
Loosen up, crack a couple of jokes and make your sales calls a pleasant chat.
Ditch your script. Record your calls. Analyze your patterns. There are new, non-conventional ways to approach calls. Have you tried them?
This is business. Stop worrying if they like you.
Gatekeepers can only say no. Try these techniques for gaining access to their bosses who can say yes.
It's easier to double sales by doubling the amount of an average sale than to double the number of those closed.
Phone calls need to be performed well, or else they're totally useless as a sales tool.
What can you do to circumvent the cognitive biases and behaviors that affect your prospect's buying decision?
It can take seven to 10 phone calls before ever talking with a prospect. Don't give up.
Some reps may bristle at first at the seeming intrusion. But then they'll see recordings for what they are: constructive feedback.
Prospects will never buy from you if you can't hear it when they tell you they are interested.
If your new sales rep is trained right, the executive signing on the dotted line will never even know he's dealing with a novice.
Some advice for how to start: Spend 70 percent of your time on sales.
