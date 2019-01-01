There are no Videos in your queue.
sales funnel
Data Analysis
If you begin with bad data, you won't make the best decision.
Billions of people are online but they have at least 1.6 billion websites besides yours to choose from.
Selling is not something just for the sales staff, nor is it some automatic phenomena. It's a skill any founder can and ought to acquire.
A well-thought-out sales funnel can rake in thousands -- even millions -- of dollars in revenue for your business. So, why are you neglecting yours?
The time and money saved on certain tasks are vital for busy, resource-strapped startups. Here's why you should look at automation as a force-multipier for your marketing efforts.
Finding Customers
Dave Lindenbaum talks about updating the Groupon business model for 2018.
Automation
The options are not mutually exclusive. Both can benefit you in different ways at different times.
Lead Generation
Many entrepreneurs abandon their sales funnel before giving it sufficient resources and time to succeed.
Ecommerce
Getting your customers to talk with your company and about it on social media benefits a business in many ways.
Sales Strategies
Smoothing and personalizing the customer journey will convert more leads into sales, if you're persistent.
Its magic sales funnel is a perpetual motion machine of leads, with many entry points. Can it work for you?
Landing Pages
Your landing page is where potential customers either give up on your site or dive deeper. Leave nothing to chance.
Online Business
Wooing customers requires a sincere devotion to giving people value.
A reliable sales funnel is the key to a thriving business.
Growth Strategies
Successfully scaling a business is all about doing the fundamentals and having the stamina to see it through.
