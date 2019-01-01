There are no Videos in your queue.
Sales Meetings
Sales
Establish yourself as an expert, and consumers will follow.
To start a sales relationship off right, you have to offer value out of the gate, but just as important is attempting to understand a prospect's challenges. Without these essential exchanges, you're just pitching into the wind.
The customers you value most are often the ones least inhibited about asking more for their money.
Meetings are costing businesses billions of dollars and their employees' sanity.
When the team trusts the boss and believes in the product, you're well on your way to succeeding.
More From This Topic
Sales Meetings
With a few simple changes, the weekly sales meeting can regain its shine and again become a valuable conversation for sales teams of any size.
Shark Tank
Do you walk around asking potential clients 'What can I do to win your business?' Don't.
Meetings
When the meeting you spent hours preparing for is abruptly cancelled, use the time to keep making progress
Meetings
Often meetings are unnecessary, extremely boring and not useful to team members. By following these four steps, you can make your meetings productive and worthwhile for your staff.
Sales
Grant Cardone on big sales no-nos, and the one critical must-have for any successful sales operation.
Marketing
You owe it to yourself and your team to run sales meetings they will be productive and engaging. Here are six ways to spice up the agenda.
Growth Strategies
Failing upward, knowing when to abandon ship, the importance of starting negotiations and more: our best tips of the week.
Technology
The popular tablet can be a useful tool for making presentations on the go. Consider this advice for using it right.
Marketing
Sharing your data in an annual meeting can be a good way to build stronger relationships with customers and increase sales.
