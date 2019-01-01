My Queue

Sales Meetings

7 Tips for Getting More Sales Meetings With Prospects
7 Tips for Getting More Sales Meetings With Prospects

Establish yourself as an expert, and consumers will follow.
Marc Wayshak | 5 min read
3 Conversation Starters to Convert Prospects Into Customers

3 Conversation Starters to Convert Prospects Into Customers

To start a sales relationship off right, you have to offer value out of the gate, but just as important is attempting to understand a prospect's challenges. Without these essential exchanges, you're just pitching into the wind.
Marc Wayshak | 3 min read
7 Ways to Have a Difficult Conversation Without Losing Your Client

7 Ways to Have a Difficult Conversation Without Losing Your Client

The customers you value most are often the ones least inhibited about asking more for their money.
Danny Wong | 5 min read
Wasted in the Workplace

Wasted in the Workplace

Meetings are costing businesses billions of dollars and their employees' sanity.
Donal Daly | 6 min read
The 4 Essentials for Retaining and Motivating Your Direct Sales Force

The 4 Essentials for Retaining and Motivating Your Direct Sales Force

When the team trusts the boss and believes in the product, you're well on your way to succeeding.
Mark “Bouncer” Schiro | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How to Stop Sales Meetings From Being a Huge Time Suck
How to Stop Sales Meetings From Being a Huge Time Suck

With a few simple changes, the weekly sales meeting can regain its shine and again become a valuable conversation for sales teams of any size.
Usman Muzaffar | 4 min read
Shark Tank Star Robert Herjavec on the 5 Worst Sales Sins
Shark Tank

Shark Tank Star Robert Herjavec on the 5 Worst Sales Sins

Do you walk around asking potential clients 'What can I do to win your business?' Don't.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
How to Extract Opportunity From a Cancelled Meeting
Meetings

How to Extract Opportunity From a Cancelled Meeting

When the meeting you spent hours preparing for is abruptly cancelled, use the time to keep making progress
Jason Womack | 3 min read
4 Steps to Stop Soul-Sucking Meetings
Meetings

4 Steps to Stop Soul-Sucking Meetings

Often meetings are unnecessary, extremely boring and not useful to team members. By following these four steps, you can make your meetings productive and worthwhile for your staff.
Philip Damiano | 4 min read
Don't Forget the Swagger: The Biggest Mistakes to Avoid When Selling Your Product or Service
Sales

Don't Forget the Swagger: The Biggest Mistakes to Avoid When Selling Your Product or Service

Grant Cardone on big sales no-nos, and the one critical must-have for any successful sales operation.
Jason Fell
6 Secrets to a Successful Sales Meeting
Marketing

6 Secrets to a Successful Sales Meeting

You owe it to yourself and your team to run sales meetings they will be productive and engaging. Here are six ways to spice up the agenda.
Kevin Higgins | 3 min read
Succeeding Through Failure and Other Tips This Week
Growth Strategies

Succeeding Through Failure and Other Tips This Week

Failing upward, knowing when to abandon ship, the importance of starting negotiations and more: our best tips of the week.
Brian Patrick Eha
6 Tips for Building Better iPad Presentations
Technology

6 Tips for Building Better iPad Presentations

The popular tablet can be a useful tool for making presentations on the go. Consider this advice for using it right.
Jonathan Blum | 4 min read
Employees Get Performance Reviews, Why Not Customers?
Marketing

Employees Get Performance Reviews, Why Not Customers?

Sharing your data in an annual meeting can be a good way to build stronger relationships with customers and increase sales.
Suzanne Paling | 4 min read