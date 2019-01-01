My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

sales negotiations

7 Red Flags Warning You to Turn Down That Job Offer
Career Growth

7 Red Flags Warning You to Turn Down That Job Offer

Seriously, money is not everything.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
Is The Business Broker Working for You or Your Buyer?

Is The Business Broker Working for You or Your Buyer?

Good timing often short-circuits skepticism and due diligence. Before diving in, find out where everyone's interests lie.
Sam Harrop | 4 min read
Break Through Uncomfortable Power Struggles in Sales Negotiations

Break Through Uncomfortable Power Struggles in Sales Negotiations

How do the pros close a deal? Read these steps to master the maneuvers.
Sherrie Campbell | 4 min read