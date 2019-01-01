There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Sales Prospects
You turn prospects into customers by talking with them, so get on the phone.
It's less about you and more about them.
Getting sidetracked may actually help you.
Prospective customers are people, first and foremost. Treat them that way and see what happens.
More From This Topic
Networking
Instead of trying to get what you want from clients, try thinking first about their needs.
Lead Generation
Patience is the key to connecting with distracted consumers reluctant to receive yet another sales pitch.
Sales Strategies
Sales is always about solving a problem or satisfying a desire, but sometimes your customer just isn't in a hurry.
Sales Strategies
Diplomatically helping people see the usefulness of your product when they don't, and gracefully conceding when they genuinely don't need it, are cornerstones of long-term success.
Sales
Instead of following the common haphazard approach to landing customers, think of every outreach effort as part of a larger initiative.
Sales
If you're in business, you're in the business of sales. That's what keeps your company alive. Here are four critical lessons.
Marketing Strategies
Reach out to the hearts, minds and wallets of your audience by approaching prospects and buyers appropriately with just the right touch.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?