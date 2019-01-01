There are no Videos in your queue.
Sales Referrals
Implementing a referral process sounds simple in theory, but it's easier said than done. Here are the challenges -- or better put, the excuses -- that can derail your best referral intentions.
Sometimes it's not just what you know, but who you know that makes all the difference in business.
Asking for referrals from someone you just met is a rookie networker's mistake. Invest in a relationship before you take a withdrawal.
It's often the case that necessity is the mother of invention. That's how a one-time management consultant grew a business-networking company from an urgent need to generate sales after his biggest client went under.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
