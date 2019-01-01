There are no Videos in your queue.
Sales rejection
Sales
Sajiv Patel waited three years for a deal to come through. Here's how he made it happen.
Here's a tip: You're a consultant, not a salesperson. So, figure out what you're really selling.
The most polite way to decline a sales pitch is to blame the budget. Often, however, that is not an insurmountable barrier.
