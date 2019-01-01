Sales Representatives

My Queue

The 15 Characteristics of People Who Succeed at Sales

Sales is the original equal opportunity job. Anyone who is gregarious, diligent and resourceful can succeed.
John Rampton | 6 min read
How to Survive Your Next Software Sales Demo

It doesn't have to be a waste of time. Really.
Gene Marks | 6 min read
Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec on Great Business Pitches and Why Sales Reps Need to Be Chameleons

The serial entrepreneur and investor explains how company plans should be framed around customer needs -- and his sartorial choices.
Robert Herjavec | 3 min read