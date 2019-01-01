Sales Scripts

My Queue

7 Steps You Can Take Right Now To Start Selling More
7 Steps You Can Take Right Now To Start Selling More

First you have to get clear with yourself, then you turn your focus upon a customer or prospect to discover what they need and whether you can help.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read
Which Selling Technique Will Best Benefit Your Business?

Which Selling Technique Will Best Benefit Your Business?

Product selling, solution selling, and insight selling: Do you know the differences?
George Deeb | 4 min read
Getting to a Yes With Sales Scripting in 7 Easy Steps

Getting to a Yes With Sales Scripting in 7 Easy Steps

Master the art of sealing the deal by observing your best practices and those of others and consistently applying them.
Matthew Pollard | 4 min read
Tips for Delivering Kickass Business Presentations

Tips for Delivering Kickass Business Presentations

Keep these five important things in mind in order to overcome fear, keep organized and be smart and flexible when responding to questions.
Lewis Howes | 4 min read
A Creative Way to Find New Customers

A Creative Way to Find New Customers

Sales expert Grant Cardone shares strategic advice on how your current customer base can open doors for new prospects.

How Scripts Can Help You Increase Sales
How Scripts Can Help You Increase Sales

A good sales script can help you and your team stay on message, overcome customer objections and win more repeat business.
Brad Sugars | 5 min read