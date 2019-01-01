My Queue

Sales Taxes

Online Retailers Are Now Tax Collectors
Ecommerce

Online Retailers Are Now Tax Collectors

The impacts of the Supreme Court decision are now being felt by ecommerce sellers -- just in time for Black Friday.
Charles Maniace | 4 min read
The Supreme Court's Decision on Online Sales Taxes Will Reshape Retail -- Again

The Supreme Court's Decision on Online Sales Taxes Will Reshape Retail -- Again

The Supreme Court a generation ago inadvertently gave ecommerce an immense subsidy. It has now taken it away.
Corey Tollefson | 5 min read
Supreme Court Gives States OK to Collect Sales Taxes on Online Sales

Supreme Court Gives States OK to Collect Sales Taxes on Online Sales

Internet retailers who have been largely exempt from out-of-state sales taxes will now owe billions annually.
Peter Page | 3 min read
States Are Offering Tax Amnesty to Ecommerce Business Before They Drop the Hammer

States Are Offering Tax Amnesty to Ecommerce Business Before They Drop the Hammer

Online store owners are facing huge tax bills but some have been given a brief window to get out from under it.
Tor Constantino | 3 min read
Your Ecommerce Business Might Owe a Ton of Taxes You Don't Know About

Your Ecommerce Business Might Owe a Ton of Taxes You Don't Know About

A bill is coming eventually for the local sales taxes that, technically, online retailers should collect but few do.
Tor Constantino | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Amazon Will Collect State Sales Taxes Nationwide April 1
Amazon

Amazon Will Collect State Sales Taxes Nationwide April 1

If you're shopping in a state that has a sales tax, Amazon will collect it.
Richard Lawler | 1 min read
Franchisees: How Well Do You Know Your State's Tax Code?
Papa Murphy's

Franchisees: How Well Do You Know Your State's Tax Code?

If take-and-back pizza franchisees don't know their state's sales tax and food stamps laws, they can lose big.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week
Technology

10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week

At CGI, students offer edible bugs, YouTube grants super commenting powers, lessons from MIT's Comedy Hack Day, Thrillist's founders tell their startup story. This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs:
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read
How to Make Sure Your Business Isn't Paying Too Much in Sales Tax
Finance

How to Make Sure Your Business Isn't Paying Too Much in Sales Tax

Consider taking these three steps to avoid overpaying the tax man. Plus, the best and the worst tax states for business owners.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read