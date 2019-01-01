My Queue

Salesforce

5 Books to Read Before Starting Your Business
Books

From Walt Disney's famous philosophies to the success behind saleforce.com, learn some tricks of the trade before making your own way.
Ken Dunn | 6 min read
How Salesforce's Innovative Productivity Solution Is Helping Teams Get More Done, Faster

StackCommerce | 4 min read
Learn to Become a Salesforce Whiz With This $30 Complete Training Bundle

Boost your resume's skills section with fluency in the top CRM.
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read
Dreamforce 2018: Connectivity, Sustainability, Values

Marc Benioff's keynote speech announced forthcoming products, sustainability initiatives, and a commitment to social responsibility
Amy Osmond Cook | 4 min read
SiriusXM Is Set to Acquire Pandora for $3.5 Billion

Plus, Apple and Salesforce are forming a strategic partnership and FabFitFun expands its video reach with live programming.
Venturer | 1 min read

Marc Benioff Reached Millionaire Status by Age 25 -- and 9 Other Things to Know About the Co-Founder of Salesforce
Entrepreneurs

On Sunday, Benioff and his wife Lynne announced their $190 million purchase of Time magazine from Meredith Corp.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Dreamforce 2018
Networking

More than 200,000 people are expected to attend Salesforce's tech conference this year.
Amy Osmond Cook | 4 min read
Google, Facebook and Salesforce Consistently Rank as Best Places to Work. Here's Why.
Company Culture

Empowering each employee is the key to building an amazing culture.
Yuri Kruman | 6 min read
4 Ways to Nurture the Entrepreneurial Spirit at Your Company
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur is a mindset, not a job title.
Amy Osmond Cook | 5 min read
Why Businesses Are Building Pipelines Instead of Buying Lists
Sales Strategies

Purchasing a list of B2B sales prospects is a shortcut to nowhere.
Angela Ruth | 6 min read
10 Most Innovative Movers and Shakers in Sales Leadership
Sales

Selling your idea, your product and yourself is the heart of every business, so learn from the masters.
Serenity Gibbons | 5 min read
10 Software Products Helping Small Businesses Achieve 10x Growth in 2017
Tools

You know that myriad of little tasks that eat time? Automate them. Here are the tools to help you do that.
Peter Daisyme | 6 min read
Twitter Charts Solo Path as Salesforce Rules Out Takeover
Twitter

Twitter and Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey may now have to chart an independent course in the face of stagnant user growth, heavy losses and mounting competition from the likes of Instagram and Snapchat.
Reuters | 4 min read
Salesforce Brings Artificial Intelligence to CRM With Einstein
Artificial Intelligence

The platform bakes deep learning, machine learning, predictive analytics and natural language processing across the Salesforce cloud.
Rob Marvin | 6 min read
Salesforce to Buy Document-Editing Startup for Millions
Salesforce

Document-editing startup Quip will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Salesforce once the deal closes.
Reuters | 1 min read