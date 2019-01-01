My Queue

salespeople

Sales

Don't overlook the quiet confidence of introverts.
Brendan Walsh | 4 min read
5 Powerful Habits of the Wealthiest Salespeople

Focus on money-making tasks only.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read
The 10 Traits Every Good Salesperson Has in Common

What you need to look out for when hiring your next salesperson.
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read
Create Your Own Fate, Don't Wait.

If you do nothing to change, don't expect your lifestyle to ever improve.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
5 Mistakes to Avoid in Sales

Learning the missteps not to make is a big first step toward getting it right.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read

The 4 Essentials to Building Your Startup Sales Force
Sales

You've built the business. Now it's time to focus on growth.
Monica Zent | 6 min read
Winning Sales Strategies from National Champion Alabama Roll Tide Football Coach Nick Saban
Sales

Want your sales team to dominate like a national champion football team?
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
The False Data About Sales
Sales

Don't believe the negative hype about sales and salespeople.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read
This Handy Robot Holds a Pen and Writes Exactly Like You Do
Far Out Tech

No time to write out letters and thank you cards? Leave it to a bot named Bond.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
The 10 Biggest Mistakes in Sales
Sales Strategies

In today's world, you need to think differently. If you're doing any of these things, it's time to stop.
Grant Cardone | 6 min read
Break Through Uncomfortable Power Struggles in Sales Negotiations
Sales

How do the pros close a deal? Read these steps to master the maneuvers.
Sherrie Campbell | 4 min read