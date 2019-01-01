My Queue

Salon de belleza

Abre una estética con spa
Plan de Negocios

Abre una estética con spa

Toma nota del Plan de Negocios para abrir un centro de belleza donde, además de mejorar la imagen de tus clientes, los consientas.
Nora Castaños Rocha | 11 min read
Abre un salón de belleza

Abre un salón de belleza

Toma nota de las claves para abrir un centro de belleza y gana haciendo que tus clientas luzcan bien.
SoyEntrepreneur | 2 min read
Descubre quién es tu cliente

Descubre quién es tu cliente

Florentino Osornio convirtió sus cinco salones de belleza en un éxito gracias a una ubicación privilegiada e investigación del mercado.
Entrepreneur | 3 min read