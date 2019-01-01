There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Salons
Franchise 500
The #8 company on our Franchise 500 list has an app that's been downloaded more than 10 million times, tracking customer appointments, history, and preferences.
It upgraded the point-of-sale systems at all 1,750 locations and introduced online check-in, a service popular with competitors.
The franchise is focusing on a digital-first experience.
Phenix offers hair stylists, manicurists and other beauty workers a suite where they can run their own show.
A clubhouse atmosphere sets a men's grooming salon apart.
More From This Topic
Beauty Businesses
A celebrity stylist's innovative pop-up beauty bar reveals the power of understanding well-selected partnerships and the needs of time-starved clients.
Growth Strategies
The Bravo show about a brutally frank salon consultant has a lot to teach business owners from all fields.
Entrepreneurs
A Colorado salon adds a heavy dose of style as it takes away unwanted hair
4 min read
Starting a Business
From trendy hair salons to corner barber shops, this comprehensive guide will show you how to start the salon or day spa you've always dreamed of.
15+ min read
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?