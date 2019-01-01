My Queue

Salons

Franchise 500

The #8 company on our Franchise 500 list has an app that's been downloaded more than 10 million times, tracking customer appointments, history, and preferences.
Patrick Carone | 2 min read
It upgraded the point-of-sale systems at all 1,750 locations and introduced online check-in, a service popular with competitors.
Brittany Shoot | 3 min read
The franchise is focusing on a digital-first experience.
Brittany Shoot | 2 min read
Phenix offers hair stylists, manicurists and other beauty workers a suite where they can run their own show.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
A clubhouse atmosphere sets a men's grooming salon apart.
Jason Daley | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Beauty Businesses

A celebrity stylist's innovative pop-up beauty bar reveals the power of understanding well-selected partnerships and the needs of time-starved clients.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 5 min read
Growth Strategies

The Bravo show about a brutally frank salon consultant has a lot to teach business owners from all fields.
Carol Tice
Entrepreneurs

A Colorado salon adds a heavy dose of style as it takes away unwanted hair
4 min read
Starting a Business

From trendy hair salons to corner barber shops, this comprehensive guide will show you how to start the salon or day spa you've always dreamed of.
15+ min read