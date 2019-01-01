My Queue

Same-day Delivery

FedEx Will Trial Autonomous Delivery Robots This Summer
The SameDay Bot will deliver smaller packages from select retailers.
Rachel England | 2 min read
Why Uber's Latest Move Could Be Good News for Your Business

The transportation technology giant today officially launched UberRUSH, an on-demand delivery service.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Amazon Launches 1-Hour Delivery in New York City

The company said it will bring the service to additional cities in 2015.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Amazon Job Postings Hint at Expansion of Same-Day Delivery Program

The online retailer has ambitions to expand its same-day delivery options globally.
Reuters | 3 min read
Google's Same-Day Delivery Service Undercuts Amazon Prime by $4

The Mountain View, Calif.-based tech goliath is expanding its same-day delivery program and starting to charge for it.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read

Google, Barnes & Noble Just Made a Big Play in the 'Instant Gratification' Race
The two companies have teamed up to provide same-day book delivery, a move aimed squarely at Amazon.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
On-Demand Grocery Startup Instacart Raises $44 Million From Big-Name Investors
A cross between Peapod and Uber, Instacart allows customers to select items online from their favorite grocery stores and have them picked up and delivered by locals.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Grilled Cheese by Parachute May Not Fly With U.S. Regulators
An Australian company wants to drop sandwiches from the sky in New York City, but the whole concept seems like pie in the sky.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Giving Ecommerce Customers What They Want (Infographic)
When it comes to ecommerce deliveries, do customers value cost or speed? The answer might surprise you.
Linda Lacina | 1 min read