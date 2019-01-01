Samsung Galaxy

There are no Videos in your queue.
Samsung's Galaxy S8 will be one of this year's hottest phones. Here's everything we know so far.
Verizon will not roll out Samsung's update, but AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile will.
The 3.5mm port's slow death marches on.
The firm received 92 reports of batteries overheating in the United States, including 26 reports of burns and 55 reports of property damage.
Why are 85 percent of recalled phones still in pockets, purses and airplanes despite danger of fire and explosion? For the same reasons people let their businesses slowly fall apart.
The firm has sold 2.5 million Note 7 phones in 10 markets including South Korea and the United States that are subject to the recall.
Consumer Product Safety Commission is working with Samsung to announce an official recall of the device.
Investors sold Samsung shares after the delay announcement on Thursday, stripping about $7 billion from the firm's market value.
Faults with the new premium flagship device could be a major setback for the South Korean giant.
Local media reports have said some users of the device have claimed that the battery for their phones exploded.
The rapper makes it rain on the water-resistant device.
Models from LG and Samsung will constantly show the time and notifications.
It looks like the South Korean tech company may have a plan to outdo the competition when it comes to mobile health tracking.
The idea is to further distance itself from the furor and frenzy over Apple's latest devices
