Samsung Galaxy

3 Things To Know

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Why Everyone Is So Excited About Samsung's Galaxy S8

Samsung's Galaxy S8 will be one of this year's hottest phones. Here's everything we know so far.
Sascha Segan | 4 min read
Samsung Will Issue an Update to Disable All Galaxy Note 7 Handsets in the U.S.

Verizon will not roll out Samsung's update, but AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile will.
Matthew Humphries | 3 min read
Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumored to Ditch Headphone Jack

The 3.5mm port's slow death marches on.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Note 7 Fiasco Could Burn a $17 Billion Hole in Samsung

The firm received 92 reports of batteries overheating in the United States, including 26 reports of burns and 55 reports of property damage.
Reuters | 4 min read

More From This Topic

The Good News Is 15 Percent of Galaxy Note 7 Customers Aren't Idiots
Planning

Why are 85 percent of recalled phones still in pockets, purses and airplanes despite danger of fire and explosion? For the same reasons people let their businesses slowly fall apart.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
Samsung to Cap Note 7 Battery Charge Via Software Update
Samsung

The firm has sold 2.5 million Note 7 phones in 10 markets including South Korea and the United States that are subject to the recall.
Reuters | 2 min read
U.S. Safety Agency Urges Galaxy Note 7 Owners to Stop Using Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy

Consumer Product Safety Commission is working with Samsung to announce an official recall of the device.
Reuters | 1 min read
Samsung Issues Recall for Galaxy Note 7 After Battery Fires
Samsung

Investors sold Samsung shares after the delay announcement on Thursday, stripping about $7 billion from the firm's market value.
Reuters | 4 min read
Samsung Mobile Recovery Suffers Blow as Galaxy Notes 'Catch Fire'
Samsung Galaxy

Faults with the new premium flagship device could be a major setback for the South Korean giant.
Reuters | 4 min read
Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 Shipments Delayed Due to Quality Testing
Samsung

Local media reports have said some users of the device have claimed that the battery for their phones exploded.
Reuters | 2 min read
Brain Break: Watch Lil Wayne Bathe Samsung's New Galaxy S7 in Champagne
Samsung Galaxy

The rapper makes it rain on the water-resistant device.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
These New Smartphones Will Have Screens That Are Always On
Smartphones

Models from LG and Samsung will constantly show the time and notifications.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Samsung Wants to Measure Body Fat With a Smartphone Squeeze
Far Out Tech

It looks like the South Korean tech company may have a plan to outdo the competition when it comes to mobile health tracking.
Jacob Kleinman | 1 min read
Samsung Moves Up Smartphone Launch to Take on Apple
Samsung

The idea is to further distance itself from the furor and frenzy over Apple's latest devices
Zack Guzman | 2 min read