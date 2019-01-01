My Queue

Samsung vs iPhone

The iPhone 8 Will Influence the Mobile Community for Years to Come
The iPhone 8 Will Influence the Mobile Community for Years to Come

A winning mix of emerging and maturing technology will set the bar for future Android releases, too.
Eric Shashoua | 5 min read
10 Things Samsung's New Galaxy Phones Can Do That the iPhone Can't

10 Things Samsung's New Galaxy Phones Can Do That the iPhone Can't

Rather than cramming tons of new features into the phones, Samsung improved on a few core elements including design, build quality, and the fingerprint sensor.
Lisa Eadicicco | 1 min read
4 Ways Samsung Says It Will Destroy Apple's iPhone 6

4 Ways Samsung Says It Will Destroy Apple's iPhone 6

Samsung just took a bunch of shots at Apple. Here are four of them.
Benjamin Snyder | 2 min read
Apple Who? Samsung Unveils Sleek New Galaxy Phones.

Apple Who? Samsung Unveils Sleek New Galaxy Phones.

The latest Galaxy S smartphones feature a slim body made from aircraft-grade metal.
Reuters | 4 min read