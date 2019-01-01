My Queue

Sandwiches

It Took This Man 6 Months and $1,500 to Make a Chicken Sandwich From Scratch (VIDEO)
Patience

How did it taste? 'Like a corkboard dipped in lemon juice.'
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
A Business Owner's Act of Kindness Inspires the Internet, Sparks Larger Campaign

Good business means doing good.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Food With Thought: How One Franchise Is Making the World a Better Place Through Sandwiches

The founder of Dallas-based franchise Which Wich is proving that a simple PB&J can make a big difference.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Expecting a Surge in Customers for Super Bowl? How These 5 Franchises Do It.

Here's how Papa John's, Blimpie and other franchises are getting ready for one of their busiest days of the year.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read
Burgers Beat Out Sandwiches Big Time in 2014

America served up 9 billion burgers last year.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Why Burger King Is Bringing Back a Sandwich After 40 Years Off the Menu
Burger King

A full four decades after retiring the 'Yumbo' in 1974, Burger King is bringing back the hot ham and cheese sandwich.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
At Jimmy John's, Sandwich Makers Have to Sign a Noncompete Agreement
Managing Employees

Noncompete agreements are often reserved for executives. Why, then, does this sandwich chain ban entry-level workers from working for competitors for two years?
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Another Hack: Jimmy John's Is the Latest Chain to Suffer a Data Breach
Hackers

Approximately 216 Jimmy John's stores have been affected in the latest of a growing number of hacking incidents.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Franchise Players: Former NFL Wide Receiver Buys a Sandwich Franchise
Franchise Players

After retiring from the NFL, Troy Williamson decided to open a Which Wich restaurant in Aiken, S.C., where he grew up.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Franchise Players: Childhood Memories Become a Career for This Sandwich Shop Franchisee
Franchise Players

Jennifer Burnett brought a slice of her parents' East Coast childhood to Texas, opening up a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Taco Bell and KFC's Parent Company Sees a Future in Vietnamese Sandwiches
Yum Brands

Yum Brands is testing a new 'banh mi' concept in Dallas, attempting to capitalize on the growing fast-casual market.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Franchise Players: From Blimpie Employee to Franchise Owner
Franchise Players

Jitin Choudhury went from working at Blimpie at age 16 with his mother to owning his own franchise.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read
Arby's Breaks the World Record for Longest Commercial
Arby's

This weekend, Arby's aired a 13-hour, dialogue-free commercial of brisket being smoked. Riveting.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Subway's Grand Plan to Take Over America
Subway

Subway's vision of America's future: hummus, thinner slices of meat and 8,000 new U.S. shops.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Cosi's Top Franchisee Is Now Its CEO
Franchise

The struggling sandwich chain named its largest franchisee its new CEO, marking its fourth leadership switch in three years.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read