Sandwiches
Patience
How did it taste? 'Like a corkboard dipped in lemon juice.'
Good business means doing good.
The founder of Dallas-based franchise Which Wich is proving that a simple PB&J can make a big difference.
Here's how Papa John's, Blimpie and other franchises are getting ready for one of their busiest days of the year.
America served up 9 billion burgers last year.
More From This Topic
Burger King
A full four decades after retiring the 'Yumbo' in 1974, Burger King is bringing back the hot ham and cheese sandwich.
Managing Employees
Noncompete agreements are often reserved for executives. Why, then, does this sandwich chain ban entry-level workers from working for competitors for two years?
Hackers
Approximately 216 Jimmy John's stores have been affected in the latest of a growing number of hacking incidents.
Franchise Players
After retiring from the NFL, Troy Williamson decided to open a Which Wich restaurant in Aiken, S.C., where he grew up.
Franchise Players
Jennifer Burnett brought a slice of her parents' East Coast childhood to Texas, opening up a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop.
Yum Brands
Yum Brands is testing a new 'banh mi' concept in Dallas, attempting to capitalize on the growing fast-casual market.
Franchise Players
Jitin Choudhury went from working at Blimpie at age 16 with his mother to owning his own franchise.
Arby's
This weekend, Arby's aired a 13-hour, dialogue-free commercial of brisket being smoked. Riveting.
Subway
Subway's vision of America's future: hummus, thinner slices of meat and 8,000 new U.S. shops.
Franchise
The struggling sandwich chain named its largest franchisee its new CEO, marking its fourth leadership switch in three years.
