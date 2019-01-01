My Queue

Sanitiation Technology

Study Says Jet-Drying Technology Spreads Infectious Agents Further Than Paper Towels
Study Says Jet-Drying Technology Spreads Infectious Agents Further Than Paper Towels

Those air dryers aren't as sanitary as you think.
David Z. Morris | 2 min read
Entrepreneurs on the Moon, DNA Hacking and Real-Life Iron Man Gear

Entrepreneurs on the Moon, DNA Hacking and Real-Life Iron Man Gear

A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Jason Fell
The Makers of This Solar-Powered Technology Want to Eliminate a Global Sanitation Issue

The Makers of This Solar-Powered Technology Want to Eliminate a Global Sanitation Issue

A high-tech toilet is an innovative solution to an age-old problem. And it's nothing to pooh-pooh.
Katherine Gray | 4 min read
Attack Drones, a Smelly Smartphone App and a Smart Paper Airplane-Jet

Attack Drones, a Smelly Smartphone App and a Smart Paper Airplane-Jet

A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Jason Fell
This Wacky Technology Could Possibly Clean Up the Developing World

This Wacky Technology Could Possibly Clean Up the Developing World

In places where access to electricity and other infrastructure is far from guaranteed, this system aims to sterilize the grimy bits.
Katherine Gray | 3 min read