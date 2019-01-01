My Queue

10 Tips to Help You Remain Sane While Running Your Business
10 Tips to Help You Remain Sane While Running Your Business

Running your own business can be gratifying, but also stressful. Take this advice and take care of yourself.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
5 Habits of Healthy, Happy and Wise Entrepreneurs

5 Habits of Healthy, Happy and Wise Entrepreneurs

It starts with changing your mindset, then following through with consistent action.
Matthew Toren | 5 min read
4 Ways to Steal Time for Yourself and Find a Better Balance

4 Ways to Steal Time for Yourself and Find a Better Balance

Don't succumb to life's pressures and an eventual burnout. Try these activities to find a happy medium between life and work.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
How to Stay Sane During a Crowdfunding Campaign

How to Stay Sane During a Crowdfunding Campaign

Raising funds on a platform such as Kickstarter can drive you a little crazy. Here are four things to keep in mind so that doesn't happen.
Nikki Braziel | 4 min read
Know Your Limits, Your Brain Can Only Take So Much

Know Your Limits, Your Brain Can Only Take So Much

If you make yourself aware of these 'noise' factors, you'll have an easier time avoiding a breakdown.
Michael Vaughan | 4 min read