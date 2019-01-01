My Queue

Santa

For This Franchisee, Every Day Is Christmas
Franchise Players

For This Franchisee, Every Day Is Christmas

Jason Paulk opened a Christmas Decor franchise so that he could run a business while keeping his jobs as a firefighter and paramedic.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Watch Out, Santa. Denmark Says It Owns the North Pole.

Watch Out, Santa. Denmark Says It Owns the North Pole.

The Nordic country is making a power play for natural resources that could eventually be big business.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Holy Cow: Bill Gates Plays Secret Santa in Reddit Christmas Miracle

Holy Cow: Bill Gates Plays Secret Santa in Reddit Christmas Miracle

Imagine if Bill Gates was your Secret Santa? One lucky Reddit user was unknowingly paired up with the Microsoft chairman and billionaire, who gave her a cow - sort of.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How Much Would Santa's Salary Be?

How Much Would Santa's Salary Be?

It's a tough job, but someone's got to to do it. Factoring in skill, stealth, and unparalleled delivery service, a new survey says Santa could earn under $138,000 per year.
3 min read
How WestJet Won Christmas With the Best Publicity Stunt Ever

How WestJet Won Christmas With the Best Publicity Stunt Ever

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. And he apparently is pretty good at getting people to feel good about a Canadian airline.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read