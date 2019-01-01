My Queue

Catching up With Supply Chain Expert and Disrupter Lisa Morales-Hellebo
The REFASHIOND founder is dedicated to fixing the fashion industry's supply chain problems.
Patti Fletcher | 7 min read
UPS, SAP Team Up for On-Demand 3-D Printing Network

Under the new system, customers will be able to upload digital designs and the part will be printed at the UPS Store nearest to them for delivery.
Reuters | 3 min read
Improve HR Efficiency With These 5 Enterprise Tools

What model will you choose for your enterprise resource planning software suite?
Rohan Ayyar | 5 min read
Clean Tech's New Boss: Hara Founder Amit Chatterjee

Hara founder Amit Chatterjee brings a software angle to the green scene.
Jennifer Wang | 14 min read