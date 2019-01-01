There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Sara Blakely
Plus 'Shark Tank's impressive list of guest judges and way to get your dream manicure in the comfort of your own home.
From Sheryl Sandberg to Barbara Corcoran, here are 10 quotes from women who offer wisdom for the ages.
Sometimes, you need to surround yourself with "yes" people and delay making that big decision.
She built the Spanx brand starting out with just $5,000 in savings and no experience in retail or manufacturing.
More From This Topic
Success
It's not just about the money, as these successful men and women illustrate.
Entrepreneurs
Check out these 14 traits that set apart entrepreneurs from others.
Leadership
The Spanx founder is the first self-made female billionaire to sign Warren Buffett's Giving Pledge.
Starting a Business
Next time someone says your business idea has more 'hair than brains,' consider the countless examples of fellow stupid-successful entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneurs
From Spanx founder Sara Blakely to skateboard icon Tony Hawk, hear what music inspires high-profile entrepreneurs to quickly shift their mindset and face their challenges.
Entrepreneurs
Reflections from Sara Blakely, Pete Cashmore, and Bert Jacobs on what they remember most about their dad's influence.
Growth Strategies
The founder of the body-shaping undergarment company talks about the vision for her invention and how she prepared for its success.
Starting a Business
The inventor and founder of the body-shaping undergarment company talks about how she came up with a memorable business name.
Leadership
The inventor and founder of the body-shaping undergarment company talks about how the headquarters design motivates and inspires employees. Part of our Insights series.
Growth Strategies
Inventor and founder Sara Blakely on how she comes up with new ideas for her body-slimming undergarment company.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?